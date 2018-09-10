This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'll write the real book': Donald Trump slams new book on his presidency ahead of its release

Fear: Trump in the White House hits US bookshops on Tuesday after a week-long buildup.

By AFP Monday 10 Sep 2018, 9:20 PM
43 minutes ago 2,586 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4228725
Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on 7 September
Image: Susan Walsh/PA Images
Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on 7 September
Donald Trump speaks during a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on 7 September
Image: Susan Walsh/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump dismissed journalist Bob Woodward’s bombshell book as a “joke” a day before readers get a first look at his account of a White House in disarray.

Fear: Trump in the White House” hits US bookshops on Tuesday after a weeklong buildup, with published excerpts, leaks and interviews that portray Trump as dangerously erratic and uninformed.

The president took to Twitter on the eve of its release with a preemptive round of attacks, denouncing Woodward’s reconstruction of scenes in which frustrated aides scramble to contain the president’s reckless impulses.

“The Woodward book is a joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources,” Trump said in the first of a series of tweets.

“Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!”

Trump is quoted in the book brutally insulting members of his own Cabinet, referring to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “mentally retarded” and former chief of staff Reince Priebus as “a little rat.”

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in turn, is quoted as saying the president has the mental capacity of a “fifth or sixth grader,” while current chief of staff John Kelly is quoted as calling Trump ”an idiot.”

“We are in crazytown,” Kelly is quoted as telling a small group of confidants. “I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”

Mattis, Kelly and other senior aides have denied making the remarks.

“I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up,” Trump said last week, calling the book a “scam.”

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Focus on a plan not criticising me': Murphy in war of words with councils over housing record
    778  4
    2
    		'I'll write the real book': Donald Trump slams new book on his presidency ahead of its release
    2,636  21
    3
    		Here's What Happened Today: Monday
    2,723  0
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should Airbnb hosts be blocked from renting out homes they don't live in?
    343  0
    2
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    5,007  0
    3
    		Australian firm Ignition Advice is building Ireland as its post-Brexit 'springboard' to Europe
    359  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    3,390  19
    2
    		Justin Rose the new world number one despite play-off defeat to Bradley
    3,591  3
    3
    		Dundalk and Cork City avoid each other in FAI Cup semi-final draw for fourth consecutive year
    3,339  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Olivia Munn's ostracization by castmates reveals why 'hysterical' women are still afraid to speak out in the age of #MeToo
    1,260  4
    2
    		Kathy Griffin and J.K. Rowling were among those furious at a racist depiction of Serena Williams in a cartoon
    2,591  3
    3
    		Paramore announced that they will no longer be performing 'anti-feminist' tune Misery Business
    1,677  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    Drugs in Ireland - what did we take before, what are we taking now?
    CORK
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Dolphin found dead in River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters
    As it happened: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie final
    SHOOTING
    Texas officer faces manslaughter charge after shooting neighbour in his own apartment
    Texas officer faces manslaughter charge after shooting neighbour in his own apartment
    Woman arrested over Bray boxing club murder
    Police officer shoots neighbour dead after mistaking his flat for her own
    LEO VARADKAR
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    Will Frances Fitzgerald be made a minister again? She was up front and centre at this year's think-in

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie