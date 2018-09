AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has died after he was struck by a car near a petrol station in Co. Derry.

The incident happened at about 8pm last night close to the entrance to a service station on Glenshane Road in the town of Maghera.

The PSNI is seeking any witnesses to the collision to come forward and has made a particular appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.