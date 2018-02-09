92-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cork three days ago

A 92-YEAR-OLD man who suffered serious injuries in a road traffic collision on Tuesday has died.

It is understood that the man was stuck by a vehicle while out walking in Ballintemple village in Cork city.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated, but passed away earlier this morning.

GardaÃ­ are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Blackrock Garda Station in Cork.