  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of elderly people with four or more diseases to double by 2035

A third of these people will be diagnosed with dementia, depression or a cognitive impairment.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 6:30 AM
4 hours ago 5,047 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3813915
Image: Pressmaster
Image: Pressmaster

THE NUMBER OF older people being diagnosed with four or more diseases will double by 2035, according to a new study.

The study, published in Age and Ageing, found that over the next 20 years there will be a massive expansion in the number of people suffering from multiple diseases, known as multi-morbidity.

As a result, two-thirds of the life expectancy gains – predicted as 3.6 years for men and 2.9 years for women - will be spent with four or more diseases.

A third of these people will be diagnosed with dementia, depression or a cognitive impairment.

Over the next 20 years, the largest increase in diagnoses will be cancer (up by 179.4%) and diabetes (up by 118.1%) in the older population, whilst arthritis will see the greatest rise in prevalence.

In the population over the age of 85, all diseases – apart from dementia and depression – will more than double in absolute numbers between 2015 and 2035.

“Much of the increase in four or more diseases, which we term complex multi-morbidity, is a result of the growth in the population aged 85 years and over,” Professor Carol Jagger, of Newcastle’s University, who led the study said.

“More worryingly, our model shows that future young-old adults, aged 65 to 74 years, are more likely to have two or three diseases than in the past. This is due to their higher prevalence of obesity and physical inactivity which are risk factors for multiple diseases,” she said.

Jagger noted that these findings have enormous implications for how we should consider the structure and resources for the UK’s NHS system in the future.

“Multi-morbidity increases the likelihood of hospital admission and a longer stay, along with a higher rate of readmission, and these factors will continue to contribute to crises in the NHS,” she said.

The authors said that patients with complex multi-morbidity need a different approach.

They concluded that a single-disease-focused model of health care is unsuitable for patients with multi-morbidity.

Read: Researchers say new blood test for cancer could catch disease before it spreads

More: Bikram yoga is ‘no more effective than yoga practiced at room temperature’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I went from dad bod to six-pack in eight months because of a promise I made myself as a child'
73,029  65
2
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
60,471  86
3
Three men arrested after armed robbery of Dublin pharmacy
31,839  17
Fora
1
How Dealz's 'build now, ask later' record is slowly catching up with it
855  0
2
A Dublin startup has raised millions to corner the data protection training market
303  0
3
A co-op housing group wants to build projects in south Dublin and border counties
185  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kildare, Allianz Football League Division 1
49,758  15
2
As it happened: Liverpool v West Brom, FA Cup fourth round
46,296  63
3
As it Happened: Cork v Kilkenny, Division 1A hurling league
46,062  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Reese Witherspoon, Domhnall Gleeson, and The Rock... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
8,746  1
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
6,364  1
3
How Well Do You Remember These Bangers From 1998?
5,626  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
HEALTH
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Number of elderly people with four or more diseases to double by 2035
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
GARDAí
National Stadium shooting: GardaÃ­ looking for dark coloured Lexus car
National Stadium shooting: Gardaí looking for dark coloured Lexus car
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
'This was attempted murder': Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie