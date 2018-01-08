Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A family syndicate from Dublin collected its €38.9 million EuroMillions jackpot cheque at National Lottery headquarters today.
- Conservative MP Karen Bradley was named as the new Northern Ireland secretary after James Brokenshire stepped down due to ill health.
- Irish journalist Samantha Barry was named as the new editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine.
- The Disclosures Tribunal heard in an email that counsel for former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan “got it wrong” when setting out how it would challenge Maurice McCabe’s credibility at the O’Higgins Commission.
- A Sinn Féin MP was suspended from the party for three months after posting a Twitter video of himself balancing a loaf of ‘Kingsmill’ bread on his head on the anniversary of the notorious Kingsmill massacre.
- Gardaí released one of the two men arrested in relation to the murder of IRA double agent Denis Donaldson.
- Three teenagers were charged over a series of thefts around the country, including a charity box, petrol, and smartphones.
- A complaint by Gerry Adams around an article which appeared on the front of the Irish Independent newspaper was rejected by the press ombudsman.
- The president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association warned that the health system would not be capable of dealing with a mass casualty incident.
- Irish actor Saoirse Ronan won best actress in a comedy last night at the 2018 Golden Globes.
- There were calls for a Dublin burial plot which contains the unmarked graves of over 250 children from a mother-and-baby home to be excavated.
WORLD
#OPRAH: US network NBC apologised after it sent out a tweet calling media mogul Oprah Winfrey “OUR future president”.
#UNITED KINGDOM: A British ex-football coach pleaded guilty to seven child sex crimes, a court heard at the start of his trial for dozens of such alleged offences.
#NEW YORK: A fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York this morning, with two people sustaining minor injuries.
#CHINA: A massive oil tanker in China is at risk of exploding or sinking, as fears grow for 32 missing sailors amid warnings of a potential environmental disaster.
PARTING SHOT
Dublin Bus had this response to one Twitter user who said his son was wondering about “which buses get to sleep inside the depot garage and which have to sleep out in the yard”. (Via DailyEdge)
