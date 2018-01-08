Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe and his wife Lorraine at the public hearing at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, which is chaired by Supreme Court Judge Peter Charleton and resumed today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Smoke rises from Trump Tower in New York City, where a fire broke out today. Source: AP/PA Images

#OPRAH: US network NBC apologised after it sent out a tweet calling media mogul Oprah Winfrey “OUR future president”.

#UNITED KINGDOM: A British ex-football coach pleaded guilty to seven child sex crimes, a court heard at the start of his trial for dozens of such alleged offences.

#NEW YORK: A fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in New York this morning, with two people sustaining minor injuries.

#CHINA: A massive oil tanker in China is at risk of exploding or sinking, as fears grow for 32 missing sailors amid warnings of a potential environmental disaster.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin Bus had this response to one Twitter user who said his son was wondering about “which buses get to sleep inside the depot garage and which have to sleep out in the yard”. (Via DailyEdge)