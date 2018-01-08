Irish journalist named new editor of Glamour magazine

Samantha Barry Source: Instagram

IRISH JOURNALIST SAMANTHA Barry has been named the new editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, publisher Condé Nast has confirmed.

Barry, who has previously worked with CNN, the BBC, RTÉ and Newstalk, will take up the position next week. She will succeed Cindi Leive, who has served in the role for 16 years.

Speaking about taking over from Leive, Barry said she has “impressive shoes to fill“.

Source: Twitter

Barry, 36, will become the eighth editor of the women’s magazine, which is based in New York City and was founded in 1939.

The Cork woman will be leaving her role as Head of Social Media and Emerging Media at CNN Worldwide to take up the new position.

‘Humbled’

Speaking about her appointment, Barry said: “I am as humbled by Glamour’s past as I am excited about Glamour’s future.

I could not be more proud to take the reins of an iconic women’s brand at this pivotal moment for all women’s voices. For me, Glamour is the home of strong storytellers, insightful journalism, beauty and fashion.

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and Condé Nast’s artistic director, said Barry is “fearless like so many leaders of the moment” and “understands social media as a tool for storytelling and reporting”.

“Sam is Glamour’s first digital-native editor, which is to say she arrives from the future rather than the past. As an editor she has led all manner of news coverage from the 2016 presidential election and the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting to the love story voicemails and the 2018 New Years Eve festivities,” Wintour said.

Barry has an MA in Journalism from Dublin City University. She is a 2016 fellow of Columbia University School’s prestigious Sulzberger executive programme and is a guest lecturer at Yale.