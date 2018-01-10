Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are Eilis Burke (15), Tara Duggan (16) and Amy Hopkins (15) from Ursuline College Sligo with their project about the different senses which are stronger in people who are impaired in another sense at the BT Young Scientist 2018. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A damaged car sits over fallen and debris behind downed power lines in Montecito, California. Dozens of homes were swept away or heavily damaged and several people were killed Tuesday, as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

#DOUGLAS: US film star Michael Douglas preemptively denied an allegation of sexual misconduct from three decades ago — before the publication of the claim.

#MYANMAR: Two Reuters journalists were formally charged by police in a Myanmar court with breaching a colonial-era secrecy law that carries up to 14 years in jail.

#CALIFORNIA: The death toll rose to 15 of people killed by mudslides in California.

PARTING SHOT

Cork City Council has decided to get rid of disposable single use cups in its offices – with staff being encouraged to use environmentally friendly reusable cups instead.

