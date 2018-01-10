Criminal Assets Bureau seizes €4.5k in cash, Rolex watches and drones in series of raids

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) carried out a number of searches in Dublin this morning, seizing an assortment of items, including jewellery, cash and electronics.

The searches took place in Rialto, Dun Laoghaire, Francis Street and other city centre locations.

A total of nine searches were conducted at private and business premises.

Gardaí seized a large amount of documentation and evidence, that they believe relate to “the proceeds of crime”.

During the searches, around €4,500 in cash was seized, along with two Rolex watches, a drone with recording facilities, documents, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Source: An Garda Síochána

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.