  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reuters journalists who covered Rohingya exodus charged with old secrecy law

The colonial-era secrecy law carries up to 14 years in jail.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 3:46 PM
8 hours ago 11,686 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3790461

Myanmar Journalists Arrest Reuters journalist Thet Oo Maung Maung, known as Wa Lone, is escorted by police upon arrival at court. Source: Thein Zaw via PA Images

TWO REUTERS JOURNALISTS have been formally charged by police in a Myanmar court with breaching a colonial-era secrecy law that carries up to 14 years in jail, provoking a barrage of calls for their immediate release.

Myanmar nationals Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, were arrested a month ago under the Official Secrets Act after they were allegedly given classified documents by two policemen over dinner.

Myanmar Journalists Arrest Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, also known as Moe Aung, talks as they leave the court today. Source: Thein Zaw via PA Images

The pair had been reporting on the military campaign in the northern state of Rakhine that has forced some 655,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee over the border to Bangladesh since August.

The UN and US have condemned the violence as ethnic cleansing.

The issue is incendiary inside Myanmar, where authorities deny wrongdoing and say the army was cracking down on militants from the Muslim minority.

A district judge said police charged the pair under a section of the Official Secrets Act which punishes anyone who “obtains, collects, records or publishes… any official document or information” which could be “useful to an enemy”.

The pair will return to court on 23 January for legal arguments, when the bench will decide whether to accept the case under Myanmar’s arcane legal system.

There were emotional scenes in the Yangon courthouse, with family members in tears and the reporters making desperate pleas before being led back into detention after they were denied bail.

“Please tell the people to protect our journalists!” Kyaw Soe Oo shouted to the court.

His colleague Wa Lone said his wife was pregnant, adding: “I’m trying to be strong.”

Their families have suggested the pair were set up, saying the arrests took place immediately after leaving the restaurant where they dined with the two policemen.

The officers are also under arrest but did not appear in court today.

The case against the Reuters journalists has shocked Myanmar’s embattled press corps.

Reporters covering today’s proceedings wore black in protest against their arrest and carried banners proclaiming “Journalism is not a crime”.

Myanmar Journalists Arrest Source: Thein Zaw via PA Images

Reuters said it was “extremely disappointed” that the authorities were seeking to prosecute.

“We view this as a wholly unwarranted, blatant attack on press freedom,” said Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen J Adler.

‘Travesty of justice’

The US Embassy in Myanmar led reaction to the court decision, expressing disappointment and calling for the “immediate release” of the reporters.

“For democracy to succeed and flourish, journalists must be able to do their jobs,” the embassy statement added.

Reporters Without Borders said the two reporters were being used as “scapegoats” to intimidate journalists, as rights groups condemned their continued detention.

“These charges are a travesty of justice and should be dropped,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

The case has cast a spotlight on Myanmar’s troubled transition to democracy after nearly five decades of military rule.

It touches both on shrinking press freedom and the Rohingya crisis, two issues that have raised questions about the country’s ability to shake off the legacy of junta rule.

Much of the Buddhist-majority population supports the army in what it calls a justified campaign against Rohingya militants, after their attacks on border guard police killed about a dozen people last August.

The military has severely restricted access to Rakhine to reporters, aid groups and observers.

Several legal cases against journalists have disappointed those hoping the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi would usher in a new era of freedom.

Her administration shares power with an army that still controls all security policy and other key levers of government.

Suu Kyi’s time in office has also been dominated by the Rohingya crisis, with criticism from around the globe of her refusal to denounce the army’s crackdown and allow in international investigators.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Oxfam calls on UN to resolve Rohingya crisis before situation worsens in 2018

Read: ‘People with weapons are coming into camp’ – The unseen, stateless Rohingya children

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Giant blaze at Dublin metal plant now under control
56,210  32
2
Today FM announces Muireann O'Connell as host of new lunchtime programme
52,401  83
3
TV3's six remaining 'Blind Date' episodes unlikely to see light of day
49,863  0
Fora
1
How this man is leading a company started by three Irish business tycoons
239  0
2
The new land hoarding tax won't be a 'silver bullet' for Ireland's housing woes
211  0
3
Ads giant JCDecaux posts another loss in Ireland but expects a bump in revenue soon
146  0
The42
1
'He served his ban. Every person on this planet makes mistakes'
34,872  69
2
As it happened: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
33,001  32
3
'I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
24,156  37
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are calling for this extra on Corrie to be given an Oscar for her, eh, impressive camera work
10,482  0
2
Last night's episode of First Dates Ireland was unbelievably awkward
10,103  13
3
Michelle Williams earned 1% of what costar Mark Wahlberg received for re-shooting 'All The Money' without Kevin Spacey
7,895  20

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
'Their actions could be detrimental': Paedophile hunters warned not to post suspects' details online
'Their actions could be detrimental': Paedophile hunters warned not to post suspects' details online
Mary Lou says Kingsmill video hasn't damaged Sinn Féin's credibility
One year on from Stormont collapse, there's still no sign of a deal
GARDAí
Man arrested in connection with murder of Martin Clancy
Man arrested in connection with murder of Martin Clancy
DCU lecturer (26) died from carbon monoxide poisoning during a house fire in Limerick
Occupants of car flee scene after crashing into government office building
DUBLIN
Number of flights diverted from Dublin Airport due to fog
Number of flights diverted from Dublin Airport due to fog
Giant blaze at Dublin metal plant now under control
4 events for... music lovers seeking something a little different
FRANCE
Actor Catherine Deneuve under fire for signing open letter denouncing #MeToo movement
Actor Catherine Deneuve under fire for signing open letter denouncing #MeToo movement
Men armed with hatchets steal jewels worth millions from Paris Ritz
French police search monastery for man suspected of killing wife and four children

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie