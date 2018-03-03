Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Glendalough, Co Wicklow, earlier today Source: Dave Shepherd

INTERNATIONAL

Law enforcement officers are pictured outside the White House in the aftermath of this afternoon's shooting incident Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

#PARIS: The Parisian Metro fined a pregnant woman for walking the wrong way.

#WASHINGTON DC: The White House is on lockdown this evening after shots were reportedly fired outside its fence.

PARTING SHOT

There was a happy ending for this young hare (a leveret to you and me) after it was saved from the snow by an airport police member at Dublin Airport. It’s expected to make a full recovery.

A special rescue this morning by one of our Airport Police. This little fella was taken to safety & given food and heat. We’re happy to report he’s safe and well. #BeastFromTheEast #Snow #BabyRabbit pic.twitter.com/uyP78y5BOH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2018 Source: Dublin Airport /Twitter