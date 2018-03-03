Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) says that Ireland is “now into recovery mode” after Storm Emma finally blew herself out. However, a Status Orange snow-ice warning remains in place until tomorrow at midday.
- 11,000 homes in the southeast remain without power this evening.
- Public transport is gradually returning to normal.
- Author Emma Hannigan has died from cancer.
- Ireland could be facing a dairy crisis due to milk not being collected from farms during Storm Emma.
- A man in his 80s died after a car crashed into a wall in Roscommon.
- Schools are to reopen on Monday, where possible.
- The Air Corps took some stunning footage of the Irish midlands from the air.
- Drivers are being urged to remain cautious despite the passing of Storm Emma.
- Gardaí had requested more 4WD units in advance of last night’s incidents at Lidl in Jobstown.
- Nine men were charged over alleged looting at a Lidl in west Dublin last night.
INTERNATIONAL
#PARIS: The Parisian Metro fined a pregnant woman for walking the wrong way.
#WASHINGTON DC: The White House is on lockdown this evening after shots were reportedly fired outside its fence.
PARTING SHOT
There was a happy ending for this young hare (a leveret to you and me) after it was saved from the snow by an airport police member at Dublin Airport. It’s expected to make a full recovery.
