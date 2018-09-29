This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A huge earthquake strikes Indonesia, and a presidential candidate comes under fire over a tweet – it’s the Fix.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 8:02 PM
53 minutes ago 1,985 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4260706

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of todayâ€™s news. Â 

5951 Abortioin March_90555205 Health Minister Simon Harris, Children's Minister Katherine Zappone, Senator Catherine Noone and Dr Peter Boylan at today's March for Choice. Source: Sam Boal

IRELAND

WORLD

Spain Catalonia Barcelona: Catalan police officers clash with pro independence demonstrators on their way to meet demonstrations by members and supporters of the National Police and Guardia Civil. Coloured powder was thrown by protesters. Source: Emilio Morenatti

#INDONESIA Almost 400 people died after an earthquake and tsunami struck Palu.

#METOO A sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against actor Kevin Spacey by a Californian masseur.

#BARCELONA Twenty four people were injured and two arrested during a Barcelona rally and counter-protest.

#BIRMINGHAM Ahead of the Conservative Partyâ€™s conference it was revealed that a technical glitch with the official app temporarily allowed people to access the personal details of MPs.

#HOLLYWOOD Actress Emma Watson wrote a letter to Savita Halappanavar, paying tribute to the late Galway resident.

PARTING SHOT

Is your salad in its compostable container good for the planet? Or is it very bad? This article asks the questions weâ€™re afraid to.

Comments are closed as some stories above are court stories.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Crime spike in Dublin's north inner city after drug unit stood down following attack on garda
    61,262  97
    2
    		Almost 400 killed in Indonesian earthquake as hospitals struggle to cope
    40,649  21
    3
    		Trump orders week-long FBI probe into allegations against Brett Kavanaugh
    35,488  129
    Fora
    1
    		The construction lobby claims that lowball State contracts have 'cursed' builders
    158  0
    2
    		How Ireland can nurture a generation of blockchain professionals
    89  0
    3
    		Now out of stealth mode, DataEgg is bringing AR to the factory floor with VW and Huawei
    68  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was young, I had a bit of money and I thought I had the world at my feet'
    36,090  3
    2
    		Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    32,962  42
    3
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Man United, Premier League
    29,095  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Does Aldi's glycolic acid toner dupe rival the world famous Pixi Glow Tonic?
    5,183  1
    2
    		Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Marissa Carter... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,098  1
    3
    		We tried some of MooGoo's most popular products to see if they're any use
    2,533  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â‚¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HIGH COURT
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State â‚¬410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Ship seized over tobacco smuggling has cost State â‚¬410,000 because Revenue can't dispose of it
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    GARDAÃ­
    Man charged over â‚¬1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    Man charged over â‚¬1 million seizure of cannabis herb
    Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Cork
    GardaÃ­ launch new phone line for people to report bribery or corruption
    DUBLIN
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    Dub kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely's reign continues as they make it four in-a-row
    Irish Malyali community 'in shock' over death of student (20s) following balcony fall in Cyprus
    COURT
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing â‚¬67k of Grenfell money
    'Truly appalling actions': Public official jailed for stealing â‚¬67k of Grenfell money
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    'A sexually violent predator': Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie