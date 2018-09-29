Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of todayâ€™s news. Â
IRELAND
- A huge crowd gathered in Dublin city centre for the seventh annual March for Choice
- Presidential hopeful Peter Casey was subject to complaints after tweeting a video of himself hitting a golf ball into water
- A man was charged over the seizure of â‚¬1 million of cannabis herbÂ
- Take Back the City protestors on why theyâ€™ve taken to the streets
- A no-deal Brexit could mean weeks of quarantine for Irish pets travelling to the UK with their owners
- The OPW and Department of Health explained why rent of almost â‚¬16m was paid on a building empty for 17 months
- A Meath MMA event was cancelled at Claremont Stadium after safety concerns were raised by Minister Shane Ross
- Facebook is to be called before an Oireachtas committee over yesterdayâ€™s security breach announcement
WORLD
#INDONESIA Almost 400 people died after an earthquake and tsunami struck Palu.
#METOO A sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against actor Kevin Spacey by a Californian masseur.
#BARCELONA Twenty four people were injured and two arrested during a Barcelona rally and counter-protest.
#BIRMINGHAM Ahead of the Conservative Partyâ€™s conference it was revealed that a technical glitch with the official app temporarily allowed people to access the personal details of MPs.
#HOLLYWOOD Actress Emma Watson wrote a letter to Savita Halappanavar, paying tribute to the late Galway resident.
PARTING SHOT
Is your salad in its compostable container good for the planet? Or is it very bad? This article asks the questions weâ€™re afraid to.
