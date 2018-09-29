Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of todayâ€™s news. Â

Health Minister Simon Harris, Children's Minister Katherine Zappone, Senator Catherine Noone and Dr Peter Boylan at today's March for Choice. Source: Sam Boal

IRELAND

WORLD

Barcelona: Catalan police officers clash with pro independence demonstrators on their way to meet demonstrations by members and supporters of the National Police and Guardia Civil. Coloured powder was thrown by protesters. Source: Emilio Morenatti

#INDONESIA Almost 400 people died after an earthquake and tsunami struck Palu.

#METOO A sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against actor Kevin Spacey by a Californian masseur.

#BARCELONA Twenty four people were injured and two arrested during a Barcelona rally and counter-protest.

#BIRMINGHAM Ahead of the Conservative Partyâ€™s conference it was revealed that a technical glitch with the official app temporarily allowed people to access the personal details of MPs.

#HOLLYWOOD Actress Emma Watson wrote a letter to Savita Halappanavar, paying tribute to the late Galway resident.

PARTING SHOT

Is your salad in its compostable container good for the planet? Or is it very bad? This article asks the questions weâ€™re afraid to.

