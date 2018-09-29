Man charged over â‚¬1 million seizure of cannabis herb

A MAN HAS been charged over the seizure of cannabis herb in Co Louth.

GardaÃ­ investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Co Louth area seized a large quantity of cannabis herb (subject to analysis) on Thursday. They found the drugs during a planned search of a residence in Collon, Co Louth.

The cannabis herb has an estimated street value of â‚¬1 million.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with this investigation and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 â€“ Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He subsequently appeared at Louth District Court yesterday, Friday 28 September.Â GardaÃ­ said that the operation was as result of a Cross Border Joint Action Force, and that investigations are ongoing.

Comments are off as this case is before the courts.