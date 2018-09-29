This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Complaints after Peter Casey tweets video of himself driving golf ball into water

The businessman and presidential candidate is not commenting on the complaints.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 13,504 Views 29 Comments
THERE HAVE BEEN complaints and comments after presidential candidate Peter Casey tweeted a video of himself playing golf – and hitting the golf ball into the sea.

In a tweet that was meant to be a tongue-in-cheek way of saying he wouldn’t use a driver should he be elected to the Áras, 60-year-old Casey said:

This is the only ‘driver’ I’ll be bringing to the Áras when I get elected. #Aras18 #PeterForPresident

The video showed the former Dragons’ Den star driving a golf ball into water.

The tweet has led to much commentary online, with some people asking whether he should be hitting the golf ball into water at all. Others wanted to know if it is classed as littering or if the golf ball is biodegradable.

One person who was not impressed was Labour Cork East TD Sean Sherlock:

CNN reported in 2009 that researchers found golf balls take “between 100 to 1,000 years” to decompose naturally.

TheJournal.ie asked Casey’s spokesperson if he would respond to the complaints. However, they said he is not available for comment. 

Casey is on the ballot for the upcoming Presidential election on 26 October alongside the incumbent Michael D Higgins, Sinn Féin’s selected candidate Liadh Ní Riada, Senator Joan Freeman and Casey’s former television colleagues Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy. 

The businessman, who recently stepped down as CEO of Claddagh Resources, is “proposing a more purposeful Presidency” according to his statement.

He has said he believes the role of President can bring about much-needed social and economic change, at a practical level, rather than being purely symbolic.

