Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Four dead in Maryland shooting, a Status Yellow rainfall warning and continued power outages – it’s your evening fix.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 8:49 PM
55 minutes ago 2,810 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4247162

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ploughing 475_90554486 The National Ploughing Championships got underway again today following yesterday's cancellation Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for seven counties in the southeast of the country – Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford – as Storm Bronagh arrives.
  • A 48-year-old man has appeared in court in Dundalk charged with the murder of a 31-year-old woman.
  • The government has announced it will hold four major events during the month of October to inform people about how to prepare for Brexit.
  • Storm Ali has continued to cause a number of flight disruptions today as over 80 flights were cancelled in Dublin Airport yesterday.
  • ESB Networks crews have restored power to over 160,000 customers following Storm Ali yesterday, but a number of outages remain across the country.
  • Dublin City Council will provide free sanitary products in all DCC buildings including community centres, swimming pools and libraries.
  • The long-awaited redevelopment plan for St Teresa’s Gardens in Dublin has been launched this afternoon with plans for the first phase of 54 social housing units. 
  • Gardaí in Dún Laoghaire have appealed for information in relation to a cash-in-transit robbery that occurred yesterday at Killiney Shopping Centre in Dublin. 

INTERNATIONAL

EU Informal Heads Of State Summit - Salzburg French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May in Salzburg, Austria today Source: Newspix/ABACA via PA Images

#SHOOTING: Four people have died, including the suspect, following a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution centre in northeast Maryland in the US, according to officials.

#BREXIT: European Council president Donald Tusk said today that there would not be a Withdrawal Agreement without a backstop for the Irish border, reaffirming support for Ireland in wake of reports.

#LE PEN: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen voiced outrage today after being ordered to undergo psychiatric tests for having posted pictures of atrocities committed by the Islamic State group on Twitter.

PARTING SHOT

Well, it has come to light today that there might not be a maniacal cat-killer on the loose in London after all, or at least not a human one. 

The mutilated remains of hundreds of domestic cats and kittens – along with some foxes and rabbits – have been turning up in the south of London since 2015. Horrified locals have been pinned the blame on an unknown “Croydon Cat Killer“. 

However, today Met Police has said that the killings were probably a result of wildlife, and not humans. 

