Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a woman died in a Dundalk stabbing incident.
- The Eighth Amendment was formally repealed as President Higgins signed the referendum bill into law.
- Apple paid the €14.3bn due to Ireland – but the minister again denies that it’s owed.
- The High Court granted orders requiring protesters to end the occupation of a Dublin property.
- ‘Sweeping reform’ of policing has been recommended.
- No mudslinging at the Ploughing – but Sean Gallagher was waiting in the wings for Michael D.
- The first named winter storm is due to arrive overnight, with gusts of 120 km/hr forecast.
- Michael D Higgins has refused to say whether he’ll take part in presidential debates, as Peter Casey edged closer to a nomination.
- Urgent buy up of empty houses is needed, but vacant property tax is not recommended, according to an independent report presented to the government.
- The National Broadband Plan moved a step closer to reality as the final tender was submitted.
- Landlord who refused rent allowance payment from a family was ordered to pay €14,000.
- Workers across all salary levels are paying more tax than they did 10 years ago.
- The Irish backstop is top of the agenda as Brexit negotiations stepped up a gear.
INTERNATIONAL
#MURDER: A man was charged with murder after a Spanish champion golfer was found dead at a US course.
#AIR DEFENCES: Moscow blamed Israel and asserted its right to “retaliatory actions” after Syria shot down a Russian plane.
#BEST BITS: There was a marriage proposal at the Emmys last night.
PARTING SHOT
There was an outpouring of admiration for Orla Tinsley today, after an RTÉ documentary documenting her cystic fibrosis journey aired last night.
The documentary, Warrior, follows Tinsley’s journey during her nine months on the lung transplant waiting list in the US and the aftermath of her successful surgery.
“I’m 31 today. Last year on the 31st of March I was placed on the lung transplant list and I didn’t know if I was going to live to see my next birthday, but here I am,” she says in the documentary.
The documentary went down well with viewers last night and there has been an outpouring of admiration for Tinsley for opening herself up at a very difficult time in her life.
