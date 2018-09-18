This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Woman fatally stabbed in Dundalk, sweeping police reforms recommended, and the Eighth is repealed – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ploughing 551 copy_90554244 A rainy start to the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Tropical Weather North Carolina Dianna Wood, left, embraces her husband Lynn, as they look out over their flooded property after Storm Florence. Source: David Goldman/PA Images

#MURDER: A man was charged with murder after a Spanish champion golfer was found dead at a US course.

#AIR DEFENCES: Moscow blamed Israel and asserted its right to “retaliatory actions” after Syria shot down a Russian plane

#BEST BITS: There was a marriage proposal at the Emmys last night.

PARTING SHOT

There was an outpouring of admiration for Orla Tinsley today, after an RTÉ documentary documenting her cystic fibrosis journey aired last night.

The documentary, Warrior, follows Tinsley’s journey during her nine months on the lung transplant waiting list in the US and the aftermath of her successful surgery.

“I’m 31 today. Last year on the 31st of March I was placed on the lung transplant list and I didn’t know if I was going to live to see my next birthday, but here I am,” she says in the documentary.

The documentary went down well with viewers last night and there has been an outpouring of admiration for Tinsley for opening herself up at a very difficult time in her life. 

