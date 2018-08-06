This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Large explosion on motorway outside Bologna

Early reports suggest it may have been caused by an exploding tanker.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 6 Aug 2018, 1:40 PM
THERE HAS BEEN a large explosion near Bologna Airport in northern Italy.

Multiple videos and photos have been uploaded to social media showing the aftermath of the explosion, which sent flames and thick black smoke high into the air.

The local municipal police tweeted that there had been an explosion resulting in a fire, affecting traffic in a number of areas.

The streets mentioned are close to the airport, and the police message was retweeted on Bologna Airport’s Twitter feed.

In its latest Twitter post, the airport said it had not been affected by the blast and that flights were running as normal.

Early local reports suggest it may have been caused by a tanker exploding.

There are no more details available as yet.

