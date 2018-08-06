Large explosion on motorway outside Bologna

THERE HAS BEEN a large explosion near Bologna Airport in northern Italy.

Multiple videos and photos have been uploaded to social media showing the aftermath of the explosion, which sent flames and thick black smoke high into the air.

The local municipal police tweeted that there had been an explosion resulting in a fire, affecting traffic in a number of areas.

The streets mentioned are close to the airport, and the police message was retweeted on Bologna Airport’s Twitter feed.

In its latest Twitter post, the airport said it had not been affected by the blast and that flights were running as normal.

Early local reports suggest it may have been caused by a tanker exploding.

There are no more details available as yet.