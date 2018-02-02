  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cardiff man sentenced to life imprisonment over terror attack near Finsbury Park mosque

Witnesses recalled Darren Osborne saying, “I’ve done my job, you can kill me now” in the aftermath of the attack.

By AFP Friday 2 Feb 2018, 2:16 PM
12 hours ago 6,234 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3830511
Darren Osborne
Image: Met Police
Darren Osborne
Darren Osborne
Image: Met Police

A BRITISH MAN who deliberately drove a van into a group of worshippers near a London mosque, killing one man, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 43-year term.

Darren Osborne, aged 48, from the Welsh capital Cardiff, was found guilty of murdering 51-year-old Makram Ali and trying to kill others in the Finsbury Park area of north London in the 19 June attack.

Passing sentence at a London court, judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told Osborne: “This was a terrorist attack. You intended to kill.”

She added that he had been “rapidly radicalised” and that his “mindset became one of malevolent hatred”.

“In short you allowed your mind to be poisoned by those who claimed to be leaders.”

Osborne became radicalised over a month last year after watching a television programme about a child sex ring scandal involving a gang of mainly Muslim men in northern England.

The unemployed “loner” had pleaded not guilty, telling the court that a man called Dave was driving at the time – a claim police denounced as a fabrication. The May Manchester suicide bombing and the June London Bridge van attack and stabbing rampage further fuelled his obsession.

Witnesses recalled Osborne saying: “I’ve done my job, you can kill me now” and “at least I had a proper go” in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

After two weeks of evidence, the jury took one hour yesterday to find him guilty.

Osborne had watched a BBC television drama which told the story of three victims of the child abuse ring, and quickly grew angry at what he deemed as inaction over the scandal, the court heard.

The May Manchester suicide bombing and the June London Bridge van attack and stabbing rampage further fuelled his obsession, the court was told.

Osborne began researching far-right material online, police said.

He then hired a van and drove to London intent on ploughing into a pro-Palestinian march, but was prevented from doing so by road closures.

Osborne then drove around London looking for a target before heading to Finsbury Park, where worshippers were leaving a mosque and an Islamic centre after Ramadan evening prayers.

 © AFP 2018

Read: Mary McAleese barred by Vatican from giving keynote speech at conference on women

More: Evidence of two gardaí to be kept in Hutch trial, despite objection

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
54,718  0
2
Priests say Mary McAleese being banned from Vatican conference is 'embarrassing'
52,114  314
3
Man found dead in Dublin's north inner city previously engaged with homeless services
50,477  118
Fora
1
The firm behind the controversy magnet White Moose Cafe has raked in nearly €100,000
615  0
2
'Being forced to close was like a bereavement. The business was all I knew'
420  0
The42
1
Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial
38,060  0
2
'I remember actually crying and thinking, 'I'm never going to play for Dublin again''
24,203  0
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,023  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Rose McGowan told ABC News that she 'does not like' Alyssa Milano or her participation in Time's Up
8,820  4
2
Vogue Williams shared a photo of her €170,000 ring in her engagement announcement
8,407  8
3
Diplo is the latest celebrity to dress up as Kim Kardashian for a new Yeezy campaign ...it's The Dredge
6,341  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
Five army officers dead after two helicopters crash during training exercise in France
Five army officers dead after two helicopters crash during training exercise in France
Police blame incident involving van in flames crashing into 18 pedestrians on 'smoking driver'
Woman (59) dies after crash between car and van in Louth
US
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
'I didn't mean to': Police say LA school shooting was an accident
Trump set to okay release of explosive memo alleging abuse of power in the FBI
COURTS
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Rape trial: Woman asked if she 'watered down' her prior knowledge of rugby players
High Court continues injunction against Dublin landlords after tenants were forcibly removed
NORTHERN IRELAND
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
Taoiseach says electing people from Northern Ireland will give the Seanad an 'all-island dimension'
Dublin properties raided in connection with attempted murder of 83-year-old woman in Tyrone

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie