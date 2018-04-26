  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French ambassador to EU walks out of meeting in protest at use of English language

Philippe Leglise-Costa left the talks on Wednesday to show his dissatisfaction with the “linguistic regime”.

By AFP Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 10,020 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3980838
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

FRANCE’S AMBASSADOR TO the European Union walked out of a meeting in Brussels in protest at a bid to hold some of the talks on the post-Brexit budget solely in English, sources said.

Envoy Philippe Leglise-Costa left the talks on Wednesday to show his dissatisfaction with the “linguistic regime”, France’s permanent representation to the EU told AFP, confirming a report by Politico Europe.

French is one of the three official working languages of the EU along with English and German, but it has been in decline in recent years, particularly after several Eastern European states joined.

The French walkout came as ambassadors from the 28 countries discussed technical details on future talks involving a group of experts on the bloc’s long-term budget after Britain leaves, one of the most sensitive issues the EU faces.

“It was not some kind of orchestrated scene, but a way of taking a stand against a badly organised debate by the secretariat of the Council of the European Union, with methods that had to be rejected,” a French diplomatic source said.

“On a subject as serious as the next multi-year budget, there has to be respect for multilingualism in the EU institutions,” the source added, criticising a growing trend for “everything to be in English”.

The dispute was over the fact that there would be no interpreters at the talks because they are in a “loose” format, which usually means the discussions end up being conducted in English.

EU sources confirmed the incident, with one saying it had caused “bad feeling” at the ambassadors’ meeting.

“There was a misunderstanding”, with officials having thought that France Had previously accepted the arrangement, said a source at the Council of the EU, which groups the member states and runs official meetings.

France has been eyeing Brexit as an opportunity for a comeback in Brussels, with President Emmanuel Macron saying as he unveiled plans in March to promote the French language that its decline in the EU was “not terminal”

European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, a former Luxembourg PM, has also remarked that English is “losing importance”.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting woman at his home
70,247  0
2
'There are two choices: stay in Dublin and pay the price or leave Dublin and pay the price'
63,860  117
3
Italian men charged over Irish Liverpool fan attack to be kept in prison until court date
57,578  4
Fora
1
A decade of proposals later, two wealthy builders have approval for their Dublin housing scheme
415  0
2
Ireland's largest health services firm is snapping up part of property giant Sisk Group
192  0
3
Low-cost carrier Norwegian has received 'several inquiries' since its first hinted takeover
172  0
The42
1
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
34,234  17
2
NFL team make near €1 billion bid to buy home of English football
30,556  12
3
'I've a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them'
27,501  8
DailyEdge
1
Phillip Schofield made a woeful innuendo during a discussion on vibrators, and Twitter is losing the run of itself
18,426  6
2
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
15,862  4
3
Someone got turned down on First Dates because they had plastic surgery and viewers were fuming
11,929  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
Despite privacy controversy, profits at Facebook are soaring
WhatsApp bans under 16s from using its app in Europe
COURTS
Cousins jailed for 'fatal burglary' have prison sentences increased after originals found to be too lenient
Cousins jailed for 'fatal burglary' have prison sentences increased after originals found to be too lenient
Man jailed after having sex with girl (14) he met online
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
HSE
'We can't just presume they have': Doctors instructed to tell women if they have received false smear test results
'We can't just presume they have': Doctors instructed to tell women if they have received false smear test results
Patients with missed cancer diagnoses may not be told by their doctors
Parents of baby who died after 22 minutes at Portlaoise Hospital 'extremely upset' over inquiry outcome
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie