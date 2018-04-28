Woman dies after being struck by agricultural vehicle on farm

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances around the death of a woman who was fatally injured when she was hit by an agricultural vehicle on a farm in Galway.

A little after 4pm yesterday the woman – aged in her 70s – was fatally injured when she was struck by the agricultural vehicle on the farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved last night.

Garda Technical Bureau and State Pathologist were notified and were expected at the scene this morning.

The local coroner was also informed of the death. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.