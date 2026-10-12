Gardaí investigating after male with serious injuries flagged down motorists on the N7

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged assault after a male with serious injuries was discovered on the N7 at the end of September.

Gardaí would not confirm whether the male is an adult or a child.

The male had stopped a passing motorist on the main road, which connects Dublin to Limerick, at 1.50am on Monday 28 September.

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Gardaí and an ambulance then attended the scene. The male was brought to Naas General Hospital and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

The incident is being investigated by gardaí attached to Kildare/Carlow Serious Crime Hub.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen this male on the side of the N7 close to Junction 7 (Kill) Northbound between 1.20am and 1.40am on the morning of 28 September to contact the incident room at Naas Garda Station.

Anyone who travelled along the road and may have dashcam footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.