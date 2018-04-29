  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 29 April, 2018
Garda hospitalised after being assaulted with metal baseball bat

The garda received injuries to his face, head and body.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 11:43 AM
The garda is receiving treatment for his injuries at Tallaght Hospital.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A GARDA HAS been hospitalised after being assaulted with a metal baseball bat in Dublin.

The incident occurred at 7.30pm yesterday on Ballyogan Avenue in south Dublin. Two gardaí attempted to conduct a search of a man and a large group gathered outside a house on the street.

Gardaí said a metal baseball bat was produced and one of the gardaí was hit with the bat a number of times. He sustained injuries to his face, head and body.

The garda was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he remains this morning.

In a follow-up operation shortly after midnight gardaí from Dun Laoghaire station and the Armed Support Unit searched a premises on Ballyogan Avenue. During this search a garda was bitten by a dog and later required hospital treatment.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and a number of items were seized.

The man is currently detained at Dun Laoghaire garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

