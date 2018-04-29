Garda hospitalised after being assaulted with metal baseball bat

The garda is receiving treatment for his injuries at Tallaght Hospital.

A GARDA HAS been hospitalised after being assaulted with a metal baseball bat in Dublin.

The incident occurred at 7.30pm yesterday on Ballyogan Avenue in south Dublin. Two gardaí attempted to conduct a search of a man and a large group gathered outside a house on the street.

Gardaí said a metal baseball bat was produced and one of the gardaí was hit with the bat a number of times. He sustained injuries to his face, head and body.

The garda was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he remains this morning.

In a follow-up operation shortly after midnight gardaí from Dun Laoghaire station and the Armed Support Unit searched a premises on Ballyogan Avenue. During this search a garda was bitten by a dog and later required hospital treatment.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and a number of items were seized.

The man is currently detained at Dun Laoghaire garda station.