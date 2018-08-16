This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Attempt to stop Georgian house being replaced with 'crude and insensitive' apartment block

Campaigners say the possible demolition of Curragower House is “completely unwarranted”.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 6:00 AM
49 minutes ago
http://jrnl.ie/4180000

PLANS FOR AN apartment block in Limerick city have been criticised by An Taisce, which works to preserve and protect Ireland’s natural and built heritage.

Curragower House, a red brick Georgian building, on Clancy Strand may be demolished if a planning application for an apartment block gets the green light.

house The house in question Source: Google Maps

Plans for a new building that would house three apartments, a private dwelling and a café were submitted to Limerick City and County Council on behalf of Derry Corbett on 25 July.

A spokesperson for An Taisce Limerick told TheJournal.ie the proposed development “undermines the architectural and historical integrity of Clancy Strand; it will be wedged in between two early 18th century buildings and be directly opposite the 12th century King John’s Castle”.

They said Curragower House is “a substantial Georgian house which should be retained and incorporated into – or separate from – any new structure”.

“Two previous attempts to demolish the property were comprehensively rejected by An Bord Pleanála in recent times.

Curragour House itself is an historic property and demolition is completely unwarranted. The emphasis should be placed on the conservation and re-use of the existing structure.

An Taisce wants the building to be granted protected status and will be making a submission to Limerick Council on the topic.

plan1 The proposed design Source: Healy Partners Architects

plan2 The proposed design Source: Healy Partners Architects

A spokesperson for the Limerick Chapter Of the Irish Georgian Society, which will also be making a submission to the local authority, said Curragower House is “architecturally significant” and should be restored.

The existing relationship between the three-storey building and its adjoining two storey neighbour is very attractive and adds to the ‘streetscape’ of Clancy Strand.

“The proposed development is crude and insensitive to its location and would have a serious negative impact on the historic quality of Clancy Strand.”

‘Irreplaceable’ 

Local historian Dr Paul O’Brien echoed these sentiments, saying that Curragower House is part of “Limerick’s irreplaceable built heritage“.

The architectural firm behind the design is Healy Partners. No one from the company was available for comment when contacted by TheJournal.ie.

Limerick Council is due to make a decision on the application on 18 September. The local authority has a policy of not commenting on planning applications.

Objections and submissions can be made to the council’s planning team until the close of business on 28 August, on receipt of a €20 fee. More information can be read here.

A spokesperson for An Bord Pleanála said the organisation “will only become involved in the event that someone appeals whatever decision the Council makes” next month.

