Dublin: 15 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Jetliner crashes after take off from Havana with 104 people on board

The Boeing 737 had just taken off from Jose Marti airport when the accident happened, according to local media.

By AFP Friday 18 May 2018, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 15,179 Views 13 Comments
A CUBAN STATE airways passenger plane with 104 passengers on board crashed shortly after taking off this afternoon from Havana’s Jose Marti airport, state media reported.

The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed “near the international airport,” state agency Prensa Latina reported.

There were no immediate reports regarding casualties.

Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin, and had crashed in the space between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas..

Witnesses told AFP a thick column of smoke could be seen rising above the crash site.

The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its aging planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems.

More follows…

