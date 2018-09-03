This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

The latest from the Presidential election, a new Garda commissioner, and an anti-racism concert in Germany.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 3 Sep 2018, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,268 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4217226

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0269 Fires_90553189 Smoke floats from scorched earth on a mountain at Glendalough today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • Gavin Duffy secured a presidential nomination from Meath County Council
  • Drew Harris was sworn in as Garda commissioner just after midnight
  • Three people were killed on the roads today in Tipperary, Limerick and on the M1
  • Presidential hopeful Seán Gallagher said he “let himself down” about an infamous TV moment during the 2011 presidential election
  • Sinn Féin will table a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy
  • Dublin City Council adjourned a vote on the sale of a Magdalene Laundry
  • Over half of people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unity if Brexit happens, according to an opinion poll conducted on behalf of anti-Brexit groups.

INTERNATIONAL

Germany Far Right Visitors attend a concert against far-right protests in Chemnitz, Germany. Source: Jens Meyer via PA Images

#DIVIDED KINGDOM: Boris Johnson has hit out at Theresa May’s Chequers plan amid speculation that he is mounting a bid to become Prime Minister.

#GERMANY: Tens of thousands of people gathered at an anti-racism concert today after xenophobic demonstrations were held in the city of Chemnitz at the weekend.

#BRAZIL: A massive fire ripped through Rio de Janeiro’s National Museum, in what the nation’s president said was a “tragic” loss of knowledge and heritage.

PARTING SHOT

We love a good news story, especially on a Monday.

A handful of volunteers have restored Bray Head’s huge WWII ‘Éire’ sign. The work involved cleaning the rocks and cutting back gorse bushes, which took the volunteers the best part of a week.

Have a look.

original (7) Source: NEAT Media

