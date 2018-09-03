Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Smoke floats from scorched earth on a mountain at Glendalough today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Visitors attend a concert against far-right protests in Chemnitz, Germany. Source: Jens Meyer via PA Images

#DIVIDED KINGDOM: Boris Johnson has hit out at Theresa May’s Chequers plan amid speculation that he is mounting a bid to become Prime Minister.

#GERMANY: Tens of thousands of people gathered at an anti-racism concert today after xenophobic demonstrations were held in the city of Chemnitz at the weekend.

#BRAZIL: A massive fire ripped through Rio de Janeiro’s National Museum, in what the nation’s president said was a “tragic” loss of knowledge and heritage.

PARTING SHOT

We love a good news story, especially on a Monday.

A handful of volunteers have restored Bray Head’s huge WWII ‘Éire’ sign. The work involved cleaning the rocks and cutting back gorse bushes, which took the volunteers the best part of a week.

Have a look.

Source: NEAT Media