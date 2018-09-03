Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gavin Duffy secured a presidential nomination from Meath County Council
- Drew Harris was sworn in as Garda commissioner just after midnight
- Three people were killed on the roads today in Tipperary, Limerick and on the M1
- Presidential hopeful Seán Gallagher said he “let himself down” about an infamous TV moment during the 2011 presidential election
- Sinn Féin will table a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy
- Dublin City Council adjourned a vote on the sale of a Magdalene Laundry
- Over half of people in Northern Ireland would vote for Irish unity if Brexit happens, according to an opinion poll conducted on behalf of anti-Brexit groups.
INTERNATIONAL
#DIVIDED KINGDOM: Boris Johnson has hit out at Theresa May’s Chequers plan amid speculation that he is mounting a bid to become Prime Minister.
#GERMANY: Tens of thousands of people gathered at an anti-racism concert today after xenophobic demonstrations were held in the city of Chemnitz at the weekend.
#BRAZIL: A massive fire ripped through Rio de Janeiro’s National Museum, in what the nation’s president said was a “tragic” loss of knowledge and heritage.
PARTING SHOT
We love a good news story, especially on a Monday.
A handful of volunteers have restored Bray Head’s huge WWII ‘Éire’ sign. The work involved cleaning the rocks and cutting back gorse bushes, which took the volunteers the best part of a week.
