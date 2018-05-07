Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRISH
- Ireland accounts for two thirds of non-resident abortions in the UK.
- A man has died after collapsing during the Belfast City Marathon.
- The HSE’s CervicalCheck helpline has received over 10,800 phone calls, but only one quarter of people who requested a call back have received one.
- A man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí after he was seen walking outside a busy shopping centre completely naked.
- A man who died in a motorbike accident in Finglas, north Dublin, yesterday was in possession of a handgun when he crashed, gardaí believe.
- A host of markets in Dublin’s Liberties have been given a deadline of next month to move out.
- Gardaí in Bandon, Cork are investigating after a man in his 20s was found with serious head injuries in the town.
- A woman has won €37,000 in a sexual harassment case against her former employer.
- Homelessness charities have hit out at suggestions that non-EU nationals could be removed from homelessness figures.
INTERNATIONAL
#INDIA: A 17-year-old is fighting for her life after being raped, doused in kerosene and set on fire.
#LONDON: Two teens have been shot in broad daylight in the English capital.
#GERMANY: German police are hunting a 89-year-old grandmother convicted on several occasions for Holocaust denial, after she failed to turn herself in to serve her prison sentence.
PARTING SHOT
These pictures from today’s Agri Aware National Open Farm Day are sure to put a smile on your face as we say goodbye to the sunshine and set the alarm for tomorrow morning.
Four farms across the country opened up to the public today from 11am – 4pm.
Farm Open DayChildren meet some of the smaller inhabitants, on Padraic and Bríd McMahon’s farm in North County Dublin today for Agri Aware National Open Farm Day.Source: Finbarr O'Rourke via www.forphoto.ie
Farm Open DayThree year old James Deegan with his mum Meredith, meet some of the inhabitants on Padraic and Bríd McMahon’s farm in North County DublinSource: Finbarr O'Rourke via www.forphoto.ie
Farm Open DayBrian O'Rourke (7) gets lessons in pony careSource: Finbarr O'Rourke
Farm Open DayAngry Bird meets Toby O'Rourke (5) Source: Finbarr O'Rourke via www.forphoto.ie
Farm Open DayNithish Kochalumchuvattil gets a Lama hugSource: Finbarr O'Rourke
