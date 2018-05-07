Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRISH

Caoimhe O'Shea (3) from County Laois attended Tom and Geraldine Shorts farm in Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow for Agri Aware’s National Open Farm Day. Source: Pat Moore

INTERNATIONAL

Ursula Haverbeck, the 89-year-old 'Nazi grandma' who skipped jail Source: DPA/PA Images

#INDIA: A 17-year-old is fighting for her life after being raped, doused in kerosene and set on fire.

#LONDON: Two teens have been shot in broad daylight in the English capital.

#GERMANY: German police are hunting a 89-year-old grandmother convicted on several occasions for Holocaust denial, after she failed to turn herself in to serve her prison sentence.

PARTING SHOT

These pictures from today’s Agri Aware National Open Farm Day are sure to put a smile on your face as we say goodbye to the sunshine and set the alarm for tomorrow morning.

Four farms across the country opened up to the public today from 11am – 4pm.