Dublin: 16 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Ireland accounts for two thirds of non-resident abortions in the UK, man dies after collapsing at Belfast Marathon and two teens shot in London – it’s the Evening Fix.

By Cliodhna Russell Monday 7 May 2018, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,466 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRISH

Agri Aware Farm Open Day Wicklow-5 Caoimhe O'Shea (3) from County Laois attended Tom and Geraldine Shorts farm in Newtownmountkennedy, Wicklow for Agri Aware’s National Open Farm Day. Source: Pat Moore

INTERNATIONAL 

88-year-old woman on trial for incitement to hatred Ursula Haverbeck, the 89-year-old 'Nazi grandma' who skipped jail Source: DPA/PA Images

#INDIA: A 17-year-old is fighting for her life after being raped, doused in kerosene and set on fire.

#LONDON: Two teens have been shot in broad daylight in the English capital.

#GERMANY: German police are hunting a 89-year-old grandmother convicted on several occasions for Holocaust denial, after she failed to turn herself in to serve her prison sentence.

PARTING SHOT

These pictures from today’s Agri Aware National Open Farm Day are sure to put a smile on your face as we say goodbye to the sunshine and set the alarm for tomorrow morning.

Four farms across the country opened up to the public today from 11am – 4pm.

1 / 5

  • Farm Open Day

    Children meet some of the smaller inhabitants, on Padraic and Bríd McMahon’s farm in North County Dublin today for Agri Aware National Open Farm Day.Source: Finbarr O'Rourke via www.forphoto.ie

  • Farm Open Day

    Three year old James Deegan with his mum Meredith, meet some of the inhabitants on Padraic and Bríd McMahon’s farm in North County DublinSource: Finbarr O'Rourke via www.forphoto.ie

  • Farm Open Day

    Brian O'Rourke (7) gets lessons in pony careSource: Finbarr O'Rourke

  • Farm Open Day

    Angry Bird meets Toby O'Rourke (5) Source: Finbarr O'Rourke via www.forphoto.ie

  • Farm Open Day

    Nithish Kochalumchuvattil gets a Lama hugSource: Finbarr O'Rourke

