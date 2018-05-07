Man dead in motorbike crash was armed with handgun and linked to Finglas feud

A MAN WHO died in a motorbike accident in Finglas, north Dublin, yesterday was in possession of a handgun when he crashed, gardaí believe.

The man drove his bike into a pole in Dunsink Park yesterday around 3pm and was brought to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It has been alleged that a passerby took the handgun from his waistband following the incident and ran away. Gardaí are now investigating if the man was on his way to carry out a shooting at the time.

The deceased man was well-known to officers and was part of a fast-growing feud in the Finglas area.

He had a number of previous convictions. They included car theft and criminal damage.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, gardaí said: “We are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Finglas Garda Station on 01 – 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”