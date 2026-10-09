Clonakilty

Two young men hospitalised after serious crash in Cork

The crash involved a single vehicle, gardaí said.
11.13am, 9 Oct 2026
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TWO YOUNG MEN were hospitalised following a serious crash in Co Cork on Thursday night.

The crash involved a single vehicle, gardaí said.

The two men, aged in their 20s, were travelling from the direction of Bandon towards Ballinascarthy when they crashed in Clonakilty at around 10.50pm.

The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was brought to Cork University Hospital. The passenger was also brought to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have dash-cam footage of the scene on the N71 at Ahalisky, Ballinascarthy between 10.30pm and 11pm to make this available to investigating gardaí.

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