  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland is way behind on its tree-planting schedule

The planting of broadleaf trees has ‘flatlined’ since 2015.

By Christina Finn Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 6:05 AM
8 hours ago 7,279 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3862740
Image: Shutterstock/Mark Carthy
Image: Shutterstock/Mark Carthy

IRELAND NEEDS TO plant more trees, according to a new government forestry report.

The Forestry Programme report says that the country’s tree-planting targets for 2015, 2016, and 2017 have been missed.

Forests play an important role in helping fight climate change – Ireland’s forests and wood products removed 4.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in 2015, for example.

The government believes more tree-planting will also go some way to help Ireland meet its 2030 emissions reduction target, which it is on course to miss.

According to the report, broadleaf planting has flatlined since 2015. The planting of conifers was increasing up to 2017, at which point planting fell 22% short of its overall target. Up to 2017, landowners chose to plant conifers over broadleaf trees.

Total afforestation figures for the years 2015 – 2017 show that overall planting is 7% less than the target for these years. However, the shortfall in planting for native woodlands, agroforestry (the planting of trees on grazing lands) and forestry for fibre (the planting of trees for energy purposes – such as using the wood for energy sources or fencing products) – combined was much greater at 74%.

The government offers farmers and other landowners payment for allowing trees to be planted on their land. And in a bid to encourage people to plant more trees, the government has increased the rates it will pay for broadleaves to be planted.

shutterstock_732560005 Source: Shutterstock/Mcimage

The government said it will now pay premium rates to make the planting of certain forms of trees more “attractive to farmers”.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for forestry, Andrew Doyle said the increase in grants will promote greater species and habitat diversity, adding that it will allow the government reach its broadleaf planting target of 30%.

The most significant improvements in grant and premium rates are aimed at those planting categories that may prove most attractive to farmers – such as agroforestry and forestry for fibre.

Agro-forestry will allow farmers to plant trees while continuing to graze their animals on the same land. This land use system would be suitable for producing woodfuel or, where appropriate, high quality hardwood timber.

Then there’s the Forestry for Fibre scheme, which aims to boost the production of renewable energy for either domestic or local commercial use.

While more traditional forestry has a rotation of approximately 35 to 40 years, the species planted under the Forestry for Fibre scheme have a rotation of up to 15 years. A payment of €510 per hectare is available each year up to the time the plantation is felled.

Opportunity

Referring to the increased rates now on offer, Doyle said the higher premium rates “will make it even more attractive for farmers to plant trees”, adding:

Farm forestry presents a real opportunity for landowners to increase their income while continuing to farm. Planting part of a farm, perhaps the more remote or more difficult land with trees can introduce a new source of income while allowing landowners to maintain their existing output.

There was controversy earlier in the month relating to the delay in payments to farmers from the state agency Coillte. The organisation said it would have to regain the trust of landowners who took part in the farm-forest partnership scheme and who went without payments for years.

Under the plan, Coillte would plant land with trees and give farmers a cut of the proceeds when the forest was harvested.

The government continually underspent its budget for its afforestation scheme from 2015 until the present day, with an underspend of some €22 million during the first three years of the programme.

This underspend is being put down to the lower than expected demand from landowners. The allocation for 2018 is €106 million.

Doyle said the new measures and increased rates will create the conditions for more forests to be planted, adding that he would encourage “seriously consider afforestation now”.

Minister concedes homeowners who engaged with PTSB may not have deals honoured>

‘Many have made no payments at all for years’: PTSB defends controversial €3.7 billion mortgage sell off>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
30,295  13
Fora
1
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
51  0
The42
1
Real Madrid fight back to win without Cristiano Ronaldo
10,802  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 of the highlights from last night's Brit Awards
3,078  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect
GARDAí
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaÃ­ were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Man undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie