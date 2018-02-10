  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NUIG scientists develop new method of fighting breast cancer

Breast cancer patients whose cancer has spread still face relatively poor outcomes.

By Ceimin Burke Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,968 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3841742
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/antoniodiaz
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/antoniodiaz

A RESEARCH TEAM from NUI Galway has discovered a new method of tackling breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

The scientists from the universities’ Lambe institute spent five years developing the method which exploits a specific type of stem cell and uses it to deliver cancer fighting drugs.

Despite advancements in recent years patients whose breast cancer has spread to other organs still face a relatively poor outcome.

The breakthrough came by investigating how stem cell secretions could be used as a delivery vehicle for medicine.

EV image Source: NUI Galway

The stem cells, which are called Mesenchymal stem cells, can then be used to deliver cancer fighting drugs directly to tumour sites.

The team discovered that tiny vesicles, which are secreted by the adult stem cells, have a remarkable ability to home in on the sites of tumours.

“When cancer has spread it is difficult to deliver therapy to many sites of disease while protecting healthy tissue,” lead author of the study, Dr Róisín Dwyer explained.

However, adult Mesenchymal stem cells have the natural ability to home to the sites of tumours.

The team engineered the cells to fight the growth of tumours and took advantage of its homing ability to develop it into a delivery vehicle for medicine.

The exciting results suggest that the method could be a safe and effective way to treat breast cancer when it has spread to other organs.

The scientists also isolated the vesicles to determine if they could be used to treat the cancer, without the cells. This could also potentially reduce side effects of the treatment.

The research was funded by the Irish Cancer Society’s Breast-Predict centre and the results of the study have been published in the journal Oncogene.

READ: People living in areas of high radon exposure at higher risk of lung cancer>

READ: We now know exactly when the sugar tax is coming in>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Catastrophe star Rob Delaney announces the death of his two-year-old son from cancer
51,462  21
2
Muslim spokesman criticised for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM
33,367  250
3
Donald Trump on ex-aide who allegedly beat his wife: 'We certainly wish him well'
31,509  134
Fora
1
'We can't afford to give a pub €5,000': Craft producers hit out at exclusive drinks deals
663  0
2
Why Emirates' flagship 'superjumbo' jets won't be coming to Ireland any time soon
485  0
3
Whatever happened to... a €180m plan to regenerate a troubled Dublin flat complex?
175  0
The42
1
Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36
75,567  109
2
As it happened: Ireland v Italy, Six Nations
57,785  49
3
Ireland hang on against 14-man Italy to get Six Nations campaign up and running
38,528  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Beauty Q: Do you wear foundation every day?
9,124  5
2
Saoirse Ronan told Graham Norton a gas story about how nobody at a Lady Bird screening in LA recognised her
8,589  0
3
Dublin's Wax Museum is scrapping with Madame Tussauds on Facebook over their new Conor McGregor waxwork
4,134  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaÃ­
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
GARDAí
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
15-year-old girl missing from her home in Tallaght
Man (40s) arrested after heroin, cocaine and cash seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
LIVE: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie