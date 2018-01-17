Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies three weeks after car crash

HOME AND AWAY actress Jessica Falkholt has died, three weeks after being seriously injured in a car crash.

The 29-year-old had her life-support turned off last week.

The St Stephen’s Day car crash that claimed the lives of her sister and both parents.

Sydney-born Falkholt was perhaps best known for her role as Hope Morrison in the popular Australian soap, which she left in 2016.

“Jessica passed away from serious injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on 26 December, 2017,” Sydney’s St George Hospital said in a statement, according to Australia’s ABC News.

The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.

The broadcaster of Home and Away, Network Seven, said in the wake of the crash that Falkholt would always be “part of the Home and Away family”.

Last week her sister Annabelle (21) and parents Lars (69) and Vivian (60) were laid to rest.

Australian police are investigating the crash which also claimed the life of the driver of the other car, Craig Whitall (50).