This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Sunday 2 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister Halligan plans to protest against Trump's visit in November

The Waterford TD described the US President’s attitude to migrants and women as “repulsive”.

By Ceimin Burke Sunday 2 Sep 2018, 1:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,481 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4214802
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated 33 minutes ago

THE MINISTER OF State for Training and Skills John Halligan has said he will join expected protests against Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland in November.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane programme, Halligan described the US President as “xenophobic” and said his policies are “not reflective of the Irish people”.

It was announced on Friday that Trump will stop in Ireland for a brief visit as part of a trip to the Armistice commemorations in Paris.

Unlike other politicians, Halligan said he doesn’t oppose the visit but said it gives people the opportunity to voice their disagreement with Trump’s policies.

“I think that somebody that would be so repulsive towards migrants, towards women; some of the comments he’s made towards women in his own country I think are absolutely appalling. I don’t think it fits with modern Ireland,” Halligan said.

He calls women ugly, he uses words like ‘pig’, he’s said it doesn’t matter how intelligent a woman is as long as they have a nice ass. 50% of our people here in Ireland are women and we’ve fought long and hard for women’s rights here in Ireland… You wouldn’t make this up in a film.

The Waterford TD added that he has no problem with the American people but said it “doesn’t mean that we have to like their leader”. 

Halligan’s comments follow reports in the Sunday Business Post and the Sunday Independent that he and Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath will attend demonstrations against Trump. 

The Minister of State said he does not know what his Independent Alliance colleague, Minister for Transport, Shane Ross will do regarding the visit.

He added that members of the alliance are free to decide their own position on issues.

Several opposition parties have already called for protests against the November visit. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called for Irish people to show their rejection of the Trump administration’s policies by turning out to protest around the country. 

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said his party will actively oppose the visit and called for mass demonstrations. “Trump is a menace to democracy and our way of life. Trump is not welcome in Ireland,” he said.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio 1 Fianna Fail Communications spokesperson, Timmy Dooley, said it would be wrong to use the visit to criticize Trump for what he’s doing in the US.

“That’s for the American people and I’d be very slow to encroach on that space in a diplomatic form,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Brother of Veronica Guerin: Gemma O'Doherty's comments on her murder were 'disgusting'
    58,658  147
    2
    		In pictures: Thousands enjoy first two days of Electric Picnic in Stradbally
    42,177  18
    3
    		Man bitten by shark while angling off Cork coast
    37,128  49
    Fora
    1
    		The dairy council can keep its ‘insulting’ ads - despite over a hundred complaints
    728  0
    2
    		A billion-dollar 'virtual hospital' group has pulled the plug on possible pilots in Cork and Dublin
    256  0
    3
    		‘Starting the rock concerts put Slane on the map, but now we’re going in a new direction’
    139  0
    The42
    1
    		'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    43,785  13
    2
    		'You were kind of like the black sheep by going to the gym as much as I did on my own'
    33,468  1
    3
    		Carbery debuts as Munster start season with six-try win over Cheetahs
    32,510  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Roxanne Pallett released a statement about her sudden departure from Celebrity Big Brother
    36,923  8
    2
    		Mary Byrne revealed that Harry Styles is the only One Direction member who's still in contact with her
    20,493  0
    3
    		A 90s pop-star auditioned for X Factor last night in the hopes of raising money for her daughter's medical bills
    7,098  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    Pick that one out! Screamers from Kiernan and McCabe put Ireland in control at Tallaght
    HSE
    HSE awards â¬800,000 contract to set up post-abortion phone helpline
    HSE awards €800,000 contract to set up post-abortion phone helpline
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    GARDAí
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie