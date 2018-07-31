This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Huge blow to Kinahan cartel as High Court rules top enforcer's wealth is proceeds of crime

The court found that the gang was using cars to wash money.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 4:26 PM
20 minutes ago 441 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157219
Cars seized by CAB.
Image: Garda Press Office
Cars seized by CAB.
Cars seized by CAB.
Image: Garda Press Office

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has today deemed wealth gathered by the Byrne Organised Crime gang to be the proceeds of crime in what is a massive blow to the Kinahan cartel.

The High Court today gave its judgment in a case brought by the Criminal Assets Bureau against the following respondents: Liam Byrne, Liam Roe, Sean McGovern, Maria Byrne, Anita Freeman, Kelly Quinn, Darren Foster, Jennifer Foster, James Byrne, Sadie Byrne, and Simoan McEnroe.

This concludes a case so far that has involved an application by CAB for over 45 assets including:

• 31 vehicles
• 8 items of jewelry
• 4 items of cash
• 2 houses.

Ms Justice Stewart noted that Liam Byrne was the leader of the Byrne Organised Crime Group (BOCG) which is involved, amongst other things, the importation and distribution of controlled drugs and firearms in Ireland and his close connection to the Kinahan Organised Crime Group. Liam’s brother David was shot dead at the Regency Hotel. This was the murder which sparked the Kinahan/Hutch feud.

According to a statement from CAB: “The Court heard extensive, detailed and largely uncontroverted evidence against Liam Byrne who was described by CAB as a career criminal heavily involved in drug trafficking and violent crime with connections to international criminality operation out of the UK, Spain and the Netherlands. He set up a car business called “LS Active Car Sales Ltd” situated in Bluebell, Dublin 12.”

In coming to its decision, the High Court found that evidence had been put before it which established that the Liam Byrne and Sean McGovern, who was also shot at the Regency Hotel, engaged in criminal activities for the purposes of:

  • Laundering the proceeds of the BOCG’s criminal activity
  • Transferring wealth between the members of various organised crime groups
  • Providing a fleet of high end luxury cars to members of the BOCG; and
  • Hiding the beneficial ownership of the vehicles in question.

Justice Stewart said the LS Car Sales was being used solely for the benefit of the crime gang. They would use its premises for meetings.

She said” The vehicles in question represent currency between different criminal elements; they are transferred between one criminal organisation to another but the ownership of the vehicle is normally recorded outside of these groupings.” S

“This motor business was used as a slush fund for the BOCG and enabled its members to access and exclusively use high end vehicles in payment for, inter alia, flights and five star accommodation.”

Justice Stewart found she had “no hesitation in finding on the balance of probabilities that all of the property … was acquired directly or indirectly used the proceeds of crime”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Eddie the Eagle found dead in Kerry after going missing earlier this year
33,319  18
Fora
1
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
109  0
The42
1
Gaelic Grounds to host All-Ireland quarter-final double-header next Monday
8,597  1
DailyEdge
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
3,105  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder to be granted bail
RUSSIA
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Pussy Riot members arrested again immediately after release for World Cup stunt
Trump claims he had 'very nasty business relationship' with Robert Mueller
MURDER
Second boy charged with murder of Ana Kriegel remanded in custody until August
Second boy charged with murder of Ana Kriegel remanded in custody until August
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
Two organised crime ‘foot soldiers’ jailed for ‘shambolic’ plan to murder man

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie