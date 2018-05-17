Body found in Lucan during search for missing girl

A BODY HAS been found in Lucan, Co Dublin during the search for a missing teenager.

Gardaí have been searching for the missing girl since earlier this week.

The discovery was made this afternoon near the town on the Clonee Road, between Lucan and Clonsilla.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full Garda technical examination and the body remains at the scene.

A large-scale search had been ongoing in the town for a missing 14-year-old, though gardaí have not confirmed the identity of the person whose body was found.

Gardaí say no further information is available at this time.