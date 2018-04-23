  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Dublin due to crack in windscreen

Lufthansa flight LH-978 was en route to Dublin from Frankfurt when the crew declared an emergency.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 23 Apr 2018, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago 9,650 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3973305
File photo
Image: Santiparp Wattanaporn via Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Santiparp Wattanaporn via Shutterstock

A PASSENGER JET has made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport this morning after the crew reported damage to one of their aircraft’s windshields.

Lufthansa flight LH-978 was en route to Dublin from Frankfurt when the crew declared an emergency over the Irish Sea west of Blackpool, England at around 10.45am.

The crew of the Airbus A320 jet reported that a crack had appeared in one of the cockpit’s windshields but that the damage was confined to just the outer layer of the window.

The flight crew requested clearance to descend earlier than usual but confirmed there were no other issues with their aircraft. The crew also said they did not require emergency services on arrival.

The flight landed safely at 11.23am but was immediately taken out of service so that repairs could be carried out.

The airline has confirmed that the return leg of the flight, LH-979, has been cancelled as a result.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gunman kills four people at restaurant in Tennessee
44,513  101
2
Life as a woman with HIV: 'We're stigmatised because we're looked upon as if we're easy'
40,491  6
3
Two teens arrested and more sought after vicious attack on girl (16) left her with severe facial injuries
34,998  26
Fora
1
This ex-Connacht rugby star has just been named Ireland's best young entrepreneur
885  0
2
What managers can learn watching Dermot Bannon wreck the gaff on Room to Improve
515  0
3
'One mentor told me to bat my eyelashes and look pretty for investors and I'll be fine'
318  0
The42
1
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
115,043  107
2
'I told Fergie to shove his Manchester United contract and he told me to get out of his office'
107,648  36
3
O'Mahony: 'I'm tired of learning lessons... I'm tired of losing semi-finals'
50,092  109
DailyEdge
1
16 of the oddest Amazon reviews of Irish films
6,523  4
2
Thandie Newton said she found it 'very painful' to be excluded from the #TimesUp movement
5,868  0
3
9 of the most memorable weather forecasting moments in recent history
5,845  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HEALTH
It's Active School Week and students are being encouraged to get out and try new activities
It's Active School Week and students are being encouraged to get out and try new activities
Breakdown: Average number of public patients per GPs across the country
Almost half of voters want to repeal Eighth Amendment
GARDAí
'An attempt to suppress democracy': Removal of Labour's referendum posters reported to gardaÃ­
'An attempt to suppress democracy': Removal of Labour's referendum posters reported to gardaí
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
A new website aims to help people locate their stolen items
COURT
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
Denis O'Brien's privacy vs Dáil privilege: Arguments in businessman's Supreme Court appeal
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
ABORTION
GAA has written to county management over Eighth Amendment referendum
GAA has written to county management over Eighth Amendment referendum
Need a crash course in the history of the Eighth Amendment?
'They're confused - they don't know what to believe': Canvassing for hearts, minds (and votes) in the Dublin commuter belt

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie