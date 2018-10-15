Maths Week: Your Monday puzzle

IT’S MATHS WEEK, and as is our annual tradition here, we’re setting you a puzzle a day with all answers published on the site on Sunday.

Get puzzling!

TODAY’S Q:

A farmer wants a square field walled in. She hires three masons who set to work on a wall each.

The first mason finishes his wall in 4 days and the second mason finishes his wall in 6 days and the third mason finishes his wall in 12 days.

She gets them to work together on the last wall.

If they work at the same rates how long will it take them to finish the job?

All answers will be published on TheJournal.ie on Sunday.

