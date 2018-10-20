Maths Week: Your Saturday puzzle

IT’S MATHS WEEK, and as is our annual tradition here, we’re setting you a puzzle a day this week with all answers published on the site tomorrow.

TODAY’S Q:

Two friends meet up to run around a 5km circuit.

Ann runs at 12 km/h and Bill runs at 8 km/h.

They start together but decided to run in opposite directions.

How far will Ann have run when they pass each other?

The following day they meet again and decide to run in the same direction but each would run at their own pace.

How far would Ann have to run to lap Bill?

