Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland has renewed its appeal for help tracing the whereabouts of Michael Cullen.

The 33-year-old Belfast man has been missing since Tuesday.

Gardaí are assisting in the search as Michael regularly works in Dublin and friends have suggested he may have travelled there. It’s also been suggested that Michael may be in London.

He is described as being 5’11″ tall, with dark hair and a beard. When last seen he was wearing a green puffer jacket, a grey jumper and black trousers.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Musgrave Police Station on 0044 28 9065 0222.