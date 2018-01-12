Family make plea as searches continue for missing Belfast man

Missing person Michael Cullen. Source: PSNI

THE FAMILY OF a Belfast man who has been missing since Tuesday are appealing for help in tracing his whereabouts as searches continue.

Michael Cullen was last in contact with his family at 2pm on 9 January but has not been heard from since.

A coordinated search is ongoing this afternoon in the Cave Hill area.

A Facebook page Help Find Michael Cullen has been set up with his sister stating that he may have travelled to London.

Michael also regularly works in Dublin and friends have suggested that may also have travelled there.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts and say that he is missing from his home in Belfast’s North Circular Road.

Michael is described as being 5″11′ tall with dark hair and beard, when last seen he was wearing a green puffa jacket, grey jumper and black trousers.

Anyone with information can contact the PSNI on +442890650222 quoting reference number 622 9/1/18.