Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since Thursday

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information about the whereabouts of an elderly resident of Kilmore Quay in Wexford who has been missing since last Thursday.

89-year-old William Bushner was last seen on Thursday 4 January. He was reported missing by family members the following day.

He is described as being 5′ 10″ in height, of medium build with short grey hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing, but he is known to drive a brown Nissan Qashqai with a 141-WX registration.

Anyone who has seen William, or has information that will help finding him, is urged to call gardaí in Wexford at 053 916 5200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.