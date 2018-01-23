Gardaí seek help tracing Sligo man missing since 29 December

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for help tracing a man missing from Co Sligo since late December.
Michael McGowan of Coney Island, Sligo, was last seen on 29 December 2017, a press release from the gardaí said this afternoon.
The 43-year-old is described as being:
- 6’4″
- 15 stone
- With blue eyes
- And brown hair
Anyone with information is asked to contact:
- Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000
- Or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111
Note: This article has been corrected. An earlier press release from the Garda Press Office gave the date he had last been seen as 25 December.
