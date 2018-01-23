Gardaí seek help tracing Sligo man missing since 29 December

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for help tracing a man missing from Co Sligo since late December.

Michael McGowan of Coney Island, Sligo, was last seen on 29 December 2017, a press release from the gardaí said this afternoon.

The 43-year-old is described as being:

6’4″

15 stone

With blue eyes

And brown hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000

Or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

Note: This article has been corrected. An earlier press release from the Garda Press Office gave the date he had last been seen as 25 December.