Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy

GARDAÍ IN MAYO have appealed for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.

Paddy McDonagh was last seen at about 7pm on Tuesday in Belderrig, Ballina. He is described as being of slight build and 5’11’’ in height. He has blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey/green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.

Anyone who has seen Paddy or who can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station on 097 81910, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.