Man (60s) killed in collision with truck in Ashbourne

A MAN IN his 60s has died after a collision between a car and a truck on the N2 in Co Meath this afternoon.

The collision between the two vehicles occurred shortly after 3pm on the N2, north of the Ashbourne-Rath roundabout in Ashbourne.

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The man in his 60s, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been brought to the mortuary in Navan, gardaí said.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

Gardaí have asked anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.

Provisional figures for the number of road deaths this year stand at 146.