The 8 at 8: Tuesday

1. #FRANCE The remains of an Irishman who went missing nine years ago have been found buried near a canal in the French city of Perpignan.

2. #GREECE Wildfires sweeping through Greece have killed 50 people, with the Red Cross reporting the discovery of 26 bodies at a seaside resort.

3. #FINE GAEL Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone is to join her party colleague Richard Bruton as a nominee for Dublin Bay North for the next general election.

4. #MILLER TIME The organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match will meet GAA officials today to discuss the potential use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the fixture.

5. TERRORISM An Algerian-Irish man has pleaded guilty to terror charges in the US, RTE reports.

6. #EBOLA Fears have been raised in Liberia after the ebola virus is suspected to have re-emerged in a woman a year after she was told she no longer had the deadly virus.

7. #AUTISM Clonakilty, Co Cork wants to become Ireland’s first autism-friendly town.

8. #BOOKER PRIZE Three Irish authors have made the longlist for the Man Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious prizes in literature.