The 8 at 8: Tuesday

1. #FRANCEÂ The remains of an Irishman who went missingÂ nine years ago have been found buried near a canal in the French city of Perpignan.

2. #GREECEÂ Wildfires sweeping through Greece have killed 50 people, with the Red Cross reporting the discovery of 26 bodies at a seaside resort.

3. #FINE GAELÂ Fine Gael senator Catherine NooneÂ is to join her party colleague Richard BrutonÂ as a nominee for Dublin Bay North for the next general election.

4. #MILLER TIMEÂ The organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match will meet GAA officials today to discuss the potential use of PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh for the fixture.

5. TERRORISMÂ An Algerian-Irish man has pleaded guilty to terror charges in the US, RTE reports.

6.Â #EBOLAÂ Fears have been raised in Liberia after the ebola virus is suspected to have re-emerged in a woman a year after she was told she no longer had the deadly virus.

7. #AUTISMÂ Clonakilty, Co Cork wants to become Irelandâ€™sÂ first autism-friendly town.

8. #BOOKER PRIZEÂ Three Irish authors have made the longlist for the Man Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious prizes in literature.