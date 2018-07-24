The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.
1. #FRANCEÂ The remains of an Irishman who went missingÂ nine years ago have been found buried near a canal in the French city of Perpignan.
2. #GREECEÂ Wildfires sweeping through Greece have killed 50 people, with the Red Cross reporting the discovery of 26 bodies at a seaside resort.
3. #FINE GAELÂ Fine Gael senator Catherine NooneÂ is to join her party colleague Richard BrutonÂ as a nominee for Dublin Bay North for the next general election.
4. #MILLER TIMEÂ The organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match will meet GAA officials today to discuss the potential use of PÃ¡irc UÃ Chaoimh for the fixture.
5. TERRORISMÂ An Algerian-Irish man has pleaded guilty to terror charges in the US, RTE reports.
6.Â #EBOLAÂ Fears have been raised in Liberia after the ebola virus is suspected to have re-emerged in a woman a year after she was told she no longer had the deadly virus.
7. #AUTISMÂ Clonakilty, Co Cork wants to become Irelandâ€™sÂ first autism-friendly town.
8. #BOOKER PRIZEÂ Three Irish authors have made the longlist for the Man Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious prizes in literature.
