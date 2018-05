THE HUSBAND OF Natalia Karaczyn appeared before Sligo District Court this morning charged with the murder of his wife.

Rafal Karaczyn, 32, was brought from Ballymote Garda Station to the courthouse.

Natalya Karaczyn’s body was discovered was discovered shortly after 10am yesterday in the Lough Gill area of the county.

The mother of three had been missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo, since Sunday morning.

