Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin City Council & Our Lady’s Choral Society perform Handel's Messiah on the 376th anniversary of its first staging in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A Palestinian throws rock with a slingshot in response to Israel's intervention during a demonstration. Source: Getty Images

#ROLLIN’ WITH THE COMEY: Former FBI Director James Comey said that President Donald Trump reminded him of a mafia boss who demanded absolute loyalty, saw the entire world against him, and lied about everything. In response, Trump called him an “untruthful slime ball”.

#BLAME GAME: The Russian military said it had proof that an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta was staged on orders from London.

#CRUISE SHIP: The search for a woman who went missing after falling overboard on a cruise ship off Australia has been called off.

PARTING SHOT

Hate Facebook but keep using it? Vox’s AJ Chavar explains why.