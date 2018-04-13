Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man died in an incident at Rosslare Europort
- A man died after being found in a Tallaght park
- Leo Varadkar condemned a ‘sexual assault list’ found in a Cork school
- The Disclosures Tribunal heard that the Auditor General had been told of allegations against Maurice McCabe
- The PSNI cracked down on the Belfast INLA
- Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone froze Scouting Ireland’s funding
- A body was found in the search for a missing swimmer in Galway
- Dublin’s Lord Mayor agreed not to enter Israel without government permission
INTERNATIONAL
#ROLLIN’ WITH THE COMEY: Former FBI Director James Comey said that President Donald Trump reminded him of a mafia boss who demanded absolute loyalty, saw the entire world against him, and lied about everything. In response, Trump called him an “untruthful slime ball”.
#BLAME GAME: The Russian military said it had proof that an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta was staged on orders from London.
#CRUISE SHIP: The search for a woman who went missing after falling overboard on a cruise ship off Australia has been called off.
PARTING SHOT
Hate Facebook but keep using it? Vox’s AJ Chavar explains why.
