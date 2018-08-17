Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- Dublin rent prices were confirmed as being higher than boom-time rates
- The Primate of All-Ireland said he thinks Pope Francis will meet abuse survivors
- A cyclist was hit by a truck in Dublin
- Dozens of emails between the former Justice Minister and a PR firm were discovered
- Activists occupied a second house in Dublin
- A man died in a road collision in Kildare
- A High Court challenge was launched against the appointment of the new Garda Commissioner
- GardaÃ seized â‚¬50,000 worth of cocaine in Laois
- A memorial to a murder victim was vandalised
INTERNATIONAL
#ITALY: Anger rose in Italy as workers wereÂ continuing the desperate search for people still missing after the Genoa bridge collapse, which left at least 38 people dead.
#POSTPONED: Donald Trumpâ€™s military parade plannedÂ for later this year has been postponed until at least 2019, a defence official has said, following reports the cost had soared to over $90 million (â‚¬79 million).
#TRIBUTES: Americans, particularly those in Detroit, continued to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who died yesterday.
PARTING SHOT
Is the Rose of Tralee at odds with modern womanhood? Amy Oâ€™Connor argues it is.
