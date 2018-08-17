Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are protestors marching from Summerhill Parade to the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin today, after housing activists were evicted from the houses they have been occupying since last week. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People gather near a makeshift memorial at the nameplate for singer Aretha Franklin outside the Apollo Theatre. Source: Frank Franklin II

#ITALY: Anger rose in Italy as workers wereÂ continuing the desperate search for people still missing after the Genoa bridge collapse, which left at least 38 people dead.

#POSTPONED: Donald Trumpâ€™s military parade plannedÂ for later this year has been postponed until at least 2019, a defence official has said, following reports the cost had soared to over $90 million (â‚¬79 million).

#TRIBUTES: Americans, particularly those in Detroit, continued to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who died yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

Is the Rose of Tralee at odds with modern womanhood? Amy Oâ€™Connor argues it is.