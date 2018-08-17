Gardaí seize €50k worth of cocaine in Laois

GARDAÍ YESTERDAY SEIZED around €50,000 worth of cocaine.

A car was stopped in the Abbeyleix area of the county at around 8.20pm by officers targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Division.

Gardaí said that, during this search, a quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered.

A spokesman said: “Two males in their 30s and 40s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Drug Trafficking Criminal Justice Act 1996 as amended.”