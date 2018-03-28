Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- All four defendants in the rugby rape trial were found not guilty on all charges.
- The government announced the referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment will be held on 25 May.
- Homicide figures increased by nearly 20% after a review found gardaí inaccurately recorded all types of crime.
- A cyclist was killed in a collision with a truck in Kilkenny.
- New figures show the number of homeless children in Ireland continues to rise.
- A report into the murder of Garda Tony Golden found gardaí misclassified two domestic violence incidents involving the victim he was accompanying at the time.
- Former Tipperary ladies footballer Rachel Kenneally died, aged 26.
- The number of recorded rapes jumped nearly 30% last year.
- Dr Rhona Majony joined the Together for Yes repeal campaign.
- Trinity College reversed its decision to introduce a €450 fee for resit exams.
WORLD
#HERO: The police officer who sacrificed his life in an Islamic attack in France was laid to rest today.
#DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS: China and North Korea confirmed Kim Jong-Untook a secret trip to Beijing.
#ALLEGATIONS: R Kelly has been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl.
#LONDON: The decision to release serial rapist John Worboys from prison has been overturned.
PARTING SHOT
If you need a smile at the end of the day, reading this complaint from a little girl to RTÉ in 1987 about the broadcaster sabotaging her commitment to Lent might just do it.
