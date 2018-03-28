Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

Paddy Jackson and was acquitted of rape today at Belfast Crown Court. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

IRELAND

French police officer Arnaud Beltrame was laid to rest today. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

WORLD

#HERO: The police officer who sacrificed his life in an Islamic attack in France was laid to rest today.

#DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS: China and North Korea confirmed Kim Jong-Untook a secret trip to Beijing.

#ALLEGATIONS: R Kelly has been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl.

#LONDON: The decision to release serial rapist John Worboys from prison has been overturned.

PARTING SHOT

If you need a smile at the end of the day, reading this complaint from a little girl to RTÉ in 1987 about the broadcaster sabotaging her commitment to Lent might just do it.