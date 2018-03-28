  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

The verdict in the Belfast rape trial, a date for the referendum and a jump in homicide figures.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
20 minutes ago 955 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3929812

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

Rugby players court case Paddy Jackson and was acquitted of rape today at Belfast Crown Court. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

IRELAND

FRANCE-PARIS-NATIONAL TRIBUTE-HERO OFFICER French police officer Arnaud Beltrame was laid to rest today. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

WORLD

#HERO: The police officer who sacrificed his life in an Islamic attack in France was laid to rest today.

#DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS: China and North Korea confirmed Kim Jong-Untook a secret trip to Beijing.

#ALLEGATIONS: R Kelly has been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl.

#LONDON: The decision to release serial rapist John Worboys from prison has been overturned.

PARTING SHOT

If you need a smile at the end of the day, reading this complaint from a little girl to RTÉ in 1987 about the broadcaster sabotaging her commitment to Lent might just do it.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
216,936  0
2
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
79,019  0
3
IRFU and Ulster Rugby to conduct review into Jackson and Olding trial
54,952  0
Fora
1
Here are the top 25 companies to work for in Ireland - according to employees
1,327  0
2
Banks can keep using crash-era losses to avoid tax so the State can 'get back its money'
179  0
3
Providence has found a Chinese partner to fund its oil drilling off the Cork coast
111  0
The42
1
Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26
113,403  16
2
Declan Rice features as Ireland beat Azerbaijan with dramatic 96th-minute winner
34,603  8
3
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
30,356  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
In 1987, a little girl hilariously complained that RTÉ were sabotaging her commitment to Lent by advertising sweets
17,589  0
2
Sarah Michelle Gellar has admitted to biting Beyoncé - sort of
7,108  3
3
Corey Feldman claimed he was stabbed, but the LAPD say otherwise
6,381  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
BELFAST
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
Gardaí renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
RUSSIA
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie