  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dr Rhona Mahony joins Together for Yes repeal campaign

The Master of the National Maternity Hospital outlined her support for a Yes vote today.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 12:49 PM
1 hour ago 10,208 Views 73 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3928162
Dr Rhona Mahony at a Together for Yes this morning.
Image: Tristan Hutchinson/RollingNews.ie
Dr Rhona Mahony at a Together for Yes this morning.
Dr Rhona Mahony at a Together for Yes this morning.
Image: Tristan Hutchinson/RollingNews.ie

MASTER OF THE National Maternity Hospital Dr. Rhona Mahony has joined the Together for Yes campaign seeking a repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the consultant obstetrician said the amendment means that medical decisions are made “under the shadow” of a criminal sentence for doctors.

Mahony said that the current situation means that Irish women in cases of fatal foetal abnormality are forced abroad for treatment and may receive “inadequate diagnosis”.

It can also lead to them experiencing “the shame and horror” of waiting for the remains of the unborn child to arrive back in Ireland.

Mahony also said that “backstreet abortions” are present in Ireland in the form of women taking abortion pills unsupervised.

In outlining her decision to support the Together for Yes campaign , Mahony first outlined the current system as it pertains under the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act.

She said the 2014 act allows for abortion only in cases where there is a substantial risk to the life of the mother that can only be removed by the termination of pregnancy.

Mahony said this calls for difficult medical  judgments to be made by doctors and that the decision-making process is affected by the Eighth Amendment.

“This leads to very complex decision-making in very sick women and these decisions are made in the shadow of a 14-year custodial sentence and there a very few other areas of medicine where such complex medical decisions are made within a criminal context,” she said.

Asked for examples of when the Eighth Amendment affects health, Mahony described the “horrific” case where the life-support of clinically dead pregnant woman was kept on pending the outcome of a High Court decision

One of the really striking examples is the case that went through the High Court in 2015 (sic) and this was a woman who was dead but somatic function was maintained because she was pregnant in order to incubate her baby in what was described as a macabre experiment. And this was a direct consequence of the Eighth Amendment because what you had here was a conflict between the actual clinical situation and the risk and the balance of rights.

“This case was horrific. This was a dead woman being kept functioning in order to incubate a foetus. This wasn’t a long time ago and it could happen again,” Mahony added.

Dr Mahony previously gave evidence before the Oireachtas Committee on Eighth Amendment and called for an end to “the criminalisation of medical care in Ireland,”

A bill to hold a referendum on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment has passed the Dáil and the Seanad and it is expected that it will become official in the coming days.

The date has not been finalised but it is expected to be held before the end of May.

Read: Here are the Senators who voted Yes and No on holding a repeal referendum >

Read: Varadkar says Coveney’s call for two-thirds majority lock in abortion law is unconstitutional >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (73)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
108,933  0
2
It turns out you WON'T need a PSC to apply for your driving licence after all
67,101  70
3
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
58,977  0
Fora
1
Irish-founded tech firm Intercom reaches unicorn status with its $1bn-plus valuation
1,817  0
2
Here are the top 25 companies to work for in Ireland - according to employees
745  0
3
Following one false start, 'stationless' share bikes are coming to Dublin's city centre
484  0
The42
1
Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26
65,225  9
2
Brilliant Ireland youngsters qualify as top seeds for Euros with 100% win record
36,677  17
3
Declan Rice features as Ireland beat Azerbaijan with dramatic 96th-minute winner
32,852  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
People cannot cope with the guilty head on this doggo who's just been caught rapid
17,305  6
2
In 1987, a little girl hilariously complained that RTÉ were sabotaging her commitment to Lent by advertising sweets
6,700  0
3
Dear Fifi: What's the f**king point?
6,442  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
BELFAST
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
'A woman is entitled to say no': Jury hears more closing remarks from judge in rugby rape trial
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women
Gardaí renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
DUBLIN
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie