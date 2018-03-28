Number of recorded rapes leaped nearly 30% last year amid spike in sexual offences

THE NUMBER OF rapes reported to the gardaí jumped 28% last year amid an increase in the number of sexual offences and a rise in practically all types of crime.

According to 2017 crime data, released by the Central Statistics Office today, there were 655 instances of rape recorded by the gardaí last year.

That figure represents an increase in 144 rapes when compared to 2016 and it is part of a wider rise in sexual offences, which increased by nearly 17%.

Rape Crisis Network Ireland labelled the jump in figures “shocking” before calling on the government to ensure that reliable data on sexual violence is available.

“These crime statistics only represent those who report and are therefore the tip of the iceberg,” Clíona Saidléar, RCNI Executive Director, said.

The CSO figures show a rise in almost all categories of crime. There was also a sharp increase in fraud, with 23% more instances recorded last year than 2016. Attempted violent crime, such as attempted murder and assault, also rose by 13%.

Revised stats

It is the first time the statistics office has released crime data in more than a year due to concerns about the accuracy of information supplied by the gardaí.

The figures are filed in a newly created “under reservation” category to reflect “data quality issues” in the sources used to compile the stats.

“PULSE data is now subject to a number of separate ongoing quality reviews and does not currently meet the CSO’s standards for completeness and accuracy,” statistician Olive Loughnane said in a statement.

As part of today’s release the CSO also published revised figures for the period from 2003 to 2016. The number of homicides rose a staggering 20% under the revised stats.

Helplines: